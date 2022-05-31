Eng vs NZ, 1st Test: Michael Vaughan slams ticket costs as 20,000 of them go unsold for series opener

The cricketing action will continue as England are set to host New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home, starting on June 02. It will be the beginning of a new era in England cricket as there has been a change in leadership in the Test line-up with Ben Stokes taking over from Joe Root whereas Brendon McCullum has been appointed as England's red-ball coach.

Ahead of the first Test between England and New Zealand, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London, a report in The Telegraph states that as many as 20,000 tickets have gone unsold over the first four days of the match with just two days left for the series opener's commencement.

The high cost of the tickets is being considered to be the main reason for the match not being a sellout so far. Thus, former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the high prices of the tickets ahead of the Lord's Test between England and the current World red-ball champions. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "

Lords not being full this week is embarrassing for the game .. Try & blame the Jubilee if they want but I guarantee if tickets weren’t £100 - £160 it would be jam packed !!! Why are they so expensive ??? #Lords #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | England women's 2017 ODI WC-winning duo Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver get married in private affair

Chris Millard, managing director of the Barmy Army fan group -- England cricket's ardent supporters -- pointed out, "It has to be price. We do not get tickets at Lord’s as a group, but speaking to a lot of people who go every year they have been put off due to price and the cost of living crisis."

As per the report, as of Monday evening (May 30), the Lord's advertisement said that 1800 tickets are still available for the opening day, 2500 on Day 2, 4600 on Day 3, and a whopping 9600 for the penultimate day.