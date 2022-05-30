England women's 2017 ODI WC-winning duo Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver get married in private affair

England women cricket's World Cup-winning duo Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend. The affair took place in the presence of some present and past members of the England team, including skipper Heather Knight, Isa Guha, Danni Wyatt and Jenny Gunn.

On the occasion, the England Cricket Board (ECB)'s official Twitter handle shared a post and wrote, "Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend."

Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xgu7WxtFW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2022

For the unversed, both Brunt and Sciver were part of the 2017 ODI World Cup-winning team, who won the championship under the leadership of Knight. The duo also featured together in the 2022 ODI World Cup, in New Zealand, where England bounced back emphatically after a forgettable start to end as the runners-up.

The 29-year-old all-rounder Sciver announced her engagement with Brunt in October 2019. However, the Covid-19 pandemic struck and delayed their wedding before they finally tied the knot this weekend.

Sciver-Brunt, thus, also became the third renowned pair of an international team to get married following the South Africa pair Dane van Niekerk–Marizanne Kapp and New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu–Amy Satterthwaite