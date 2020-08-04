Eoin Morgan surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve major record in international cricket

Eoin Morgan on Tuesday surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni to become the player with most sixes in international cricket as captain. Morgan blasted one over the square-leg boundary to achieve the feat as he now has 212 sixes to his name whereas Dhoni had 211 while captaining Indian cricket team.

After Morgan (212*) and Dhoni (211), former Australian captain Ricky Ponting headlines the list with 171 sixes while former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum had 170 maximums under his belt. Moreover, Morgan has taken just 163 matches to shatter the record books.

Most sixes as captain in international cricket:

212 - Eoin Morgan (163 matches)

211 - MS Dhoni (332)

171 - Ricky Ponting (324)

170 - Brendon McCullum (121)

135 - AB de Villiers (124)

England captain Morgan has managed to continue his rich run of form since 2018 and has been constantly among the runs for his side. Not only did he led England to their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019, the southpaw played some crucial knocks in the showpiece tournament including a splendid 148-run knock against Afghanistan.

Morgan was among the runs in the first ODI against Ireland as well where his 36 not-out helped England start the series on a winning note. Following a rare duck in the second ODI, Morgan came strong in the final match and completed his half-century in just 39 deliveries.

England would be eyeing a clean-sweep against Ireland after winning first two matches of the series.

