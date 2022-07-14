ENG vs IND: When and where to watch England vs India 2nd ODI match - IST time and streaming details

India and England will square off in the second and penultimate ODI on Thursday evening. After demolishing the Jos Buttler-led hosts in the series opener, Rohit Sharma & Co. will be eager to close the series with an unassailable lead.

Both teams will meet at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London, where India chased down a memorable 326 in the Natwest Trophy on July 13, 2002. Hence, spectators and fans, worldwide, will hope for another such high-scoring and intense encounter between the two top sides with the series on the line. For India, it is very likely that former skipper Virat Kohli will continue to sit out due to groin injury and the Rahul Dravid-led team management will not be up for making wholesome changes after the terrrific performance in the first ODI at The Oval, London.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the England vs India 2nd ODI taking place?

England vs India 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place on July 14, 2022 (Thursday).

Where is England vs India 2nd ODI match taking place?

England vs India 2nd ODI will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

At what time England vs India 2nd ODI match taking place?

England vs India 2nd ODI will start at 12 PM GMT (1 PM local time). The IST time is 5:30 pm.

How to watch England vs India 2nd ODI match live on TV?

England vs India 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch England vs India 2nd ODI live streaming?

England vs India 2nd ODI will be available to watch online/streaming on Sony Liv.