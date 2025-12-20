/ED attaches ₹7.9 crore assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela in illegal betting case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (Dec 19) attached assets worth ₹7.9 crore belonging to Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actors Urvashi Rautela and Sonu Sood, and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with a money laundering case linked to an illegal betting app.

The agency stated that the investigation commenced following the filing of multiple FIRs by various state police agencies against the operators of the offshore betting platform 1xBet.

“The investigation has revealed that 1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India,” the ED said in a statement. According to reports, the illegal betting network is estimated to be worth more than ₹1,000 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | From Sanju Samson to Ishan Kishan: 5 players who could shine at T20 World Cup 2026

The attached assets include both movable and immovable properties. Sources told news agencies that the assets include around ₹2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, ₹8.26 lakh of Robin Uthappa, ₹1 crore of Sonu Sood, ₹2.02 crore of Urvashi Rautela’s mother, ₹59 lakh of Mimi Chakraborty, ₹1.26 crore of Neha Sharma, and ₹47 lakh of Bengali actor Ankush Hazra.

The ED said its probe revealed that the celebrities had “knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates. These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities.”

The case has drawn widespread attention as it involves high-profile names from sports, films, and politics. The ED has been examining transactions, promotional deals, and the flow of funds between the offshore betting platform and Indian celebrities.

Officials said the attached properties will remain under ED control as the investigation continues. The agency is also looking into other individuals and entities that may have been involved in promoting or facilitating the illegal betting network.