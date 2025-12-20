/From Sanju Samson to Ishan Kishan: 5 players who could shine at T20 World Cup 2026

From Sanju Samson’s clean hitting to Ishan Kishan’s explosive starts, here are five Indian players who have the skill, form and temperament to make a strong impact at the T20 World Cup 2026.
A natural attacking opener who likes to take on the new ball. Abhishek scores quickly in the powerplay and can chip in with handy overs, making him a strong all-round option in the squad.
A clean striker of the ball with a wide range of shots. Samson can anchor the innings or switch gears when needed. If he spends time at the crease, he can change the match.
Ishan Kishan has stormed his way into the Indian side after a heroic century in the SMAT final, showcasing fearless intent, clean hitting and a strong temperament on the big stage.
A proven match-winner and quality all-rounder. Hardik offers balance with his seam bowling and power hitting. His experience in big tournaments adds huge value to the World Cup squad.
A dependable middle-order batter who reads the game well. Tilak rotates strike smartly and accelerates when required. His temperament makes him a reliable option in pressure situations.