/From Sanju Samson to Ishan Kishan: 5 players who could shine at T20 World Cup 2026

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 15:51 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 15:51 IST

From Sanju Samson’s clean hitting to Ishan Kishan’s explosive starts, here are five Indian players who have the skill, form and temperament to make a strong impact at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma

A natural attacking opener who likes to take on the new ball. Abhishek scores quickly in the powerplay and can chip in with handy overs, making him a strong all-round option in the squad.

Sanju Samson
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanju Samson

A clean striker of the ball with a wide range of shots. Samson can anchor the innings or switch gears when needed. If he spends time at the crease, he can change the match.

Ishan Kishan
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has stormed his way into the Indian side after a heroic century in the SMAT final, showcasing fearless intent, clean hitting and a strong temperament on the big stage.

Hardik Pandya
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya

A proven match-winner and quality all-rounder. Hardik offers balance with his seam bowling and power hitting. His experience in big tournaments adds huge value to the World Cup squad.

Tilak Varma
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tilak Varma

A dependable middle-order batter who reads the game well. Tilak rotates strike smartly and accelerates when required. His temperament makes him a reliable option in pressure situations.

