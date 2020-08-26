Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to scalp 500 T20 wickets

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Wednesday became the first bowler to scalp 500 wickets in T20 cricket after he sent Rahkeem Cornwall packing in the match Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

Bravo, who is playing for TKR in CPL 2020, achieved the historic feat when Cornwall smashed the ball straight to Colin Munro at cover in the fourth over of the match. Munro, one of the safest hands, plucked the catch comfortably helping Bravo to reach the landmark.

In the list of bowlers with most T20 wickets, Bravo sits atop comfortably with Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga being second with 390 scalps whereas Sunil Narine has 383 wickets to his name.

Great catch from Munro, Jimbo's gone, and on his home ground DJ BRAVO MAKES HISTORY!



500 T20 wickets. 100 Hero CPL wickets. Leading the way for the rest of the world for almost 15 years. Congratulations @DJBravo47 on an epic achievement!

Bravo has played for plethora of franchises in various T20 tournaments with the likes of Lahore Qalandars (PSL), Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars (BBL), Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (IPL). The master of slower delivery was also a part of the West Indies teams that lifted the ICC T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

Bravo, who had called it quits from international cricket, made a comeback to the West Indies side in 2019 after Kieron Pollard took over captaincy with an aim of helping the Windies lift the T20 World Cup in 2020, which has been now postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. He played his first T20 match in 2006 while going on to represent West Indies in 40 Test and 164 ODIs. Besides 500 wickets in the format, Bravo has a staggering 6313 runs to his name at a strike rate of 127.

After CPL 2020, Bravo will be seen in IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE with the final slated to be played on November 10.