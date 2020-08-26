Pravin Tambe, 48, becomes first Indian to make debut in CPL

Pravin Tambe on Wednesday scripted history as he became the first Indian to debut in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard, during the toss, confirmed that Tambe will be making his debut for TKR in CPL 2020 against St Lucia Zouks and hence, the veteran leg-spinner became the first Indian to play in the T20 league based in the Caribbean.

Tambe has loads of experience under his belt as he earlier played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. He has also played in the T10 League.

Welcome to the party, India! We're delighted to see Pravin Tambe in Hero CPL for the first time at 48 years young - what a story!#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SLZvTKR pic.twitter.com/x2P73Epz2G — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020 ×

The 48-year-old put his name in the CPL 2020 draft after being disqualified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to participate in IPL 2020 as he had earlier played in the T10 League, which is against the BCCI guidelines. As per BCCI rules, an Indian player can’t participate in overseas tournaments without retiring and hence, he was forced to pull out his name from IPL 2020 despite getting sold to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 auction, which took place in December 2019 in Kolkata, West Bengal.

After announcing his retirement, Tambe became eligible to participate in CPL and now makes his debut for Trinbago Knight Riders and continues to defy all the odds due to his age.

Talking about his numbers, the leggie has picked up 28 wickets in 33 matches with a good ecomony rate of 7.75 in IPL. He also holds an IPL hat-trick which he uniquely picked up in two deliveries (the third delivery being a wide).

Tambe would be looking to use his vast experience in CPL 2020 and prove his worth once again after impressing in plethora of tournaments in India and around the world. He can be seen playing for TKR in CPL 2020.

