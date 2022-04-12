Dwaine Pretorious to return? Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK's predicted playing XI for IPL 2022 clash against RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperately looking to get off the mark in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). The defending champions have endured a shambolic start to the season and have lost their first four matches in a row.

MS Dhoni's decision to step down from captaincy and hand over the baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has not worked well for the four-time champions, who have struggled to get going this season. CSK are in a must-win situation against RCB, who have lost only out of their first four games so far this season.

CSK's biggest concern this season has been the poor form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and the lack of good starts at the top. While Gaikwad is yet to fire this season, his opening partner Robin Uthappa has also failed to convert his starts into big scores for the Men in Yellow. In the middle order, Ambati Rayudu is yet to find his groove while MS Dhoni has been under the scanner once again for his poor strike rate.

CSK were dealt with a huge blow ahead of the start of the season with an injury to their key pacer Deepak Chahar and his absence has derailed their season. In Chahar's absence, CSK's pace attack has lacked venom and the likes of Mukesh Chaudhary and Tushar Deshpande have failed to impress.

In their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Abhishek Sharma, who slammed a brilliant 75 to help his team chase down the target of 155 runs comfortably. CSK had dropped South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious for the game and picked Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana in his place.

However, the Sri Lankan spinner went wicket-less while conceding 31 runs off his four overs. CSK might bring back Pretorious in the XI for Theekshana as the Proteas all-rounder has done well with the ball in the season so far. CSK might also play him in place of Chris Jordan if they want to keep Theekshana in the fray.

CSK's predicted playing XI against RCB:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Adam Milne

