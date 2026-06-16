/Douglas Santos warns Brazil against underestimating Haiti amid World Cup complacency talks

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil find themselves in a tricky spot after playing a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 first game. Amid talks of complacency during their tournament opener, Brazilian left-back Douglas Santos said they cannot take Haiti lightly ahead of their second fixture in Philadelphia on Friday (Jun 19). Brazil failed to break the Moroccan defence but must beat Haiti in their next match to ease the pressure. Douglas said the players must also work towards playing as a team and not indulge in talks of beating the football minnows convincingly.

"We can't allow ourselves that kind of talk that it's Haiti and we're going to beat them by a big margin," Douglas Santos said during a news conference on Tuesday in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, where the team is based. "We have to keep our feet on the ground, be humble and know that the three points are the most important thing right now."

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Playing its first World Cup since 1974, Haiti suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Scotland in Boston over the weekend. Douglas praised them ahead of their face-off, saying Haiti is a physically stronger side and competitive too, expecting a tough contest.



"They are a physically strong team, with an intensity that, from what I saw against Scotland, shows they are very competitive. It will be a very difficult match, and the first thing we have to think about is winning," he continued.



The 32-year-old, who started against Morocco, said Brazil will need to "play much better" and improve defensively, having conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches.



"There are a lot of hard-fought games, a lot of draws... So we have to be prepared emotionally and physically to be able to give our very best," Santos noted.

