/Double blow for Naseem Shah: PKR 20m fine and PSL 2026 injury scare; here’s what we know

Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah has suffered a double blow. After PCB slapped him with the largest fine imposed on anyone across all sports (PKR 20 million), concerns around his fitness and availability for the remainder of PSL 2026 have made headlines. Besides his behavioural issues, for which he escaped a two-year ban from the league, Naseem’s fitness has kept everyone, including his PSL franchise and Pakistan Cricket, on their toes.

The premium pacer is likely to face action from the board over his fitness lapse and off-field conduct - pointing towards a now-deleted social media (X) post against Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, for which PCB fined him PKR 20 million. In the meantime, Naseem will undergo an extensive rehabilitation program under the medical team’s supervision.

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“Naseem suffered a side strain during Rawalpindi’s match against Karachi Kings on Thursday and missed the team’s last match, which has raised serious questions over his fitness,” sources close to the information said in a chat with telecomasia.net.

“Naseem’s rise has been stunted by off-field behaviour, his excessive attention to advertisements and podcasts, which has derailed his career. He also missed the 2023 ODI World Cup due to fitness issues, which are blots in his career.

“Naseem will appear before the medical panel under Dr Javed Mughal in the next couple of days, as the selection committee is also not happy with his frequent fitness issues,” sources added.

Injury history

Meanwhile, after being demoted to the ‘C’ category last year, Naseem failed to make it to the T20 World Cup squad 2026 due to an injury. He returned to action during the National T20 Cup before featuring in PSL 2026, plying his trade for the newly-inducted franchise Rawalpindiz.