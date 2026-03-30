/PCB Rejects 'Hacked' Claim: Naseem Shah faces Pakistan’s largest-ever cricket fine

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected ‘hacked’ (social media account) claims over a now-deleted tweet by Naseem Shah, aimed to criticise Punjab’s chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, with the cricket board slapping the pacer with the largest fine imposed on anyone in the country's cricket history. The PCB fined Naseem Shah PKR 20 million (approx. $72,000), two days after sending him a showcase notice over his actions.

Shah, featuring for Rawalpindiz, one of the two new teams inducted into PSL from this season onwards, appeared to have taken a dig at Nawaz ahead of the tournament opener last Friday. Last week, PCB boss Mohsin Naqvi announced that PSL 2026 will be played without spectators in the wake of Pakistan’s need to reserve fuel amid Strait of Hormuz closure and the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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Regardless, several dignitaries were present at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the PSL 2026 opener, including Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and niece of the current PM Shahbaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz met players from both teams.

However, a now-deleted tweet from Naseem’s account read, "Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord's?" Minutes later, the post was taken down and replaced with another post reading that his account was hacked, and has now been recovered by him.

Meanwhile, a PCB statement said a three-member disciplinary committee held a hearing today, where Naseem apologised for the actions and sacked his social media manager. The PCB also stated that the same manager is now blacklisted by the board, restricting him from associating with any other player.