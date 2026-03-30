/Bangladesh fans miss IPL 2026 as JioStar cancels broadcast deal

India’s JioStar has officially terminated its IPL broadcasting agreement in Bangladesh, ruling out any telecast of the 2026 season, despite recent indications that authorities might reconsider their earlier ban on the tournament. The move comes as a major setback for cricket fans in Bangladesh, where the league enjoys immense popularity. The decision follows reports that the Bangladeshi government was open to reconsidering restrictions on IPL broadcasts, imposed amid growing diplomatic and cricket-related tensions with India. However, JioStar’s exit has now effectively shut the door on any possibility of the tournament returning to local screens this year.

In a letter to Bangladeshi broadcaster TSports, accessed by Reuters, JioStar confirmed that the agreement had been “terminated with immediate effect.” TSports had previously sublicensed IPL broadcasting rights for the 2023-2027 cycle.

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The company further cited its partner’s consistent delays and failures in payments as the key reason behind this move.

The withdrawal also covers the Women’s Premier League, with JioStar reportedly discontinuing broadcast arrangements for both the tournaments in Bangladesh over similar financial concerns.

Why was the deal scrapped?

Although political tensions between India and Bangladesh had already created uncertainty over IPL broadcasts, the final breakdown of the deal seems to be due to a commercial dispute rather than geopolitics.