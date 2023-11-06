Don’t think India will lose any match in ODI World Cup 2023: Former Pakistan great's big claim

It was the clash-of-the-table-toppers when India locked horns with South Africa in match 37 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Sunday (Nov 5) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. While many expected it to go down to the wire, Rohit Sharma-led India continued their unbeaten streak in the mega event by earning their eighth win on the trot, beating the Proteas by a massive 243-run margin.

Batting first, India rode on captain Rohit's 24-ball 40, Shreyas Iyer's 77 and birthday boy Virat Kohli's 101* to post 327/5. In reply, the Proteas only managed a paltry 83 in 26.1 overs with Ravindra Jadeja taking 5 for 33. So far, India have beaten the likes of ive-time winners Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa -- who are the only team apart from them with a semifinal berth -- and sit pretty at the top (with 16 points). They are the team to beat and former Pakistan batting great Mohammad Yousuf feels Rohit & Co. will remain unbeaten to win the World Cup at home.

'Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have a beautiful chemistry....'

He further added, "India are performing bril'liantly and the efforts and hard work are showing. One also should not forget Rahul Dravid’s contribution. Dravid helped the team gel together and make proper planning. Dravid and Rohit Sharma have a beautiful chemistry as they are able to take the entire team together.

“I don’t think India will lose any match in the tournament. It needs bad luck for them to lose. They have all their boxes ticked. There is no weakness in their team," the ex-Pakistani batter added.