Ind vs SA, CWC: 'Yes Virat Kohli is selfish enough to...' - Venkatesh Prasad silences Indian batter's critics

India rode on Virat Kohli's 101 not out, captain Rohit Sharma's quickfire 40, Shreyas Iyer's 77, Ravindra Jadeja's 15-ball 29* and 5 for 33 to beat South Africa by 243 runs in match 37 of the home ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 5). Batting first, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Rohit set the tone before Shreyas-Kohli batted with caution. Jadeja provided the final flourish whereas early breakthroughs from Mohammed Shami and Siraj pushed the Proteas on the back foot before Jadeja-Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 7) took over.

During his unbeaten 101, birthday boy Kohli equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar with most ODI tons (49). Nonetheless, some still slammed the Indian batter for batting slowly in the middle overs, when the ball was holding on and there was spin on offer, and going at a run-a-ball in the limited strike he got during the final ten overs. Now, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed Kohli's critics in style, who labelled him 'selfish'.

Prasad took to X and wrote, “Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish.” Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone.

Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks,… pic.twitter.com/l5RZRf7dNx — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 6, 2023

Kohli has been in fine form in the ten-team tournament, with 543 runs (second-most), including two centuries and four fifties. At times, his critics have taken a shot at him for trying to go for his hundred against Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand despite the game being very much in India's favour.

At the post-match presentation, Kohli opined on his knock and equalling Tendulkar. He said, "It was a big game, probably playing the toughest team in the tournament. There was a motivation to do well. Because it happened on my birthday, it becomes special and the people made it more special for me. I did wake up with that excitement that today is not just another game. "