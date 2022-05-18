'Don't rest your main players' - Former Indian opener makes special request to national selectors for SA T20Is

Team India will return to action very soon after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 edition. The Rohit Sharma-led national team is set to lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home, starting from June 09. With India also set to resume Test rivalry with England in the fifth and final match of the 2021 series, the marquee players are reportedly set to miss the SA T20Is.

Thus, Indian selectors are most likely going to announce a second-stringed side for the South Africa series, followed by a white-ball assignment versus hosts Ireland. Amid all this, the South African team recently announced a strong squad for the India T20Is, comprising regulars such as Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, skipper Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, etc. Despite many of them currently being a part of the IPL 2022 edition, the Proteas line-up boosts a strong squad. Thus, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has urged the national selectors to not rest India's regulars for the upcoming bilateral T20Is.

"If you were thinking that an experimental squad can be put out for this series and take June lightly before the tour of England, just think again. South Africa have tied India's hands now and will win the series if an ordinary team is put out. India have to play pretty much everyone," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"So, a request to the selectors, if the South African players don't need rest, then don't rest your main players either. If you take this lightly, then you will lose the series at home," Chopra added.

India have a hectic schedule once again en route the 2022 T20 World Cup. They host South Africa at home, before playing Ireland in two T20Is in their own den, an all-format tour of England which will be followed by a white-ball tour of West Indies and a home T20I series versus Australia in September.