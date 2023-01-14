'Done with BCCI', out-of-favour opener takes a dig at board as he looks out for opportunities abroad

Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay is not thinking about a comeback in the Test team and instead has taken a dig at the BCCI in his recent remarks. Having last played a Test against Australia in Perth five years ago, Vijay said he is done with the board and that he wishes to seek opportunities outside of India. If not for his records, Vijay was well-known for his defensive technique that helped him find success on the overseas tours – be it in England, South Africa or even Australia. The Tamil Nadu right-handed batter wants to play a bit of competitive cricket before hanging his boots altogether.

In a latest conversation with the former Indian women’s team coach, WV Raman during Wednesday with WV – a weekly show in Sportstar, Vijay said, "I am almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket."

Talking about the age-old stereotypes in India regarding an athlete’s image if he or she crosses a certain age, Vijay slammed this, and said even at 38, he believes he can deliver on the top of his game. He also urged the media to address such stereotypes differently. Bashing the board further for not providing him with more chances after he got snubbed from the Test side owing to series of poor performances, Vijay said he felt he did everything he could do but somethings are not in his control.

"After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened, happened," Vijay said.