'Do you think I have become old?': Babar Azam tells reporter on question over increased workload

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is currently enjoying a purple patch with the willow in international cricket. Babar has been a force to reckon with for Pakistan across all three formats and has been among the most consistent run-getters for the team and despite the team's crammed schedule, remains unfazed by the increased workload.

Babar had a cheeky response to a reporter's query about his workload during Pakistan's pre-departure press conference ahead of their upcoming series against the Netherlands. Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series in the Netherlands followed by the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE later this year.

During the presser, a reporter queried Babar if he felt some players should focus only on playing two formats considering the amount of cricket being played by Pakistan lately. Babar had a tongue-in-cheek response to the reporter and asked him if he felt the Pakistan skipper has become old.

"Don't you think the players were depressed, the workload was more? So won't it be a good idea if you people play only two formats," the reporter asked Babar.

"It depends on your fitness. I don't think we should limit ourselves to two formats. Do you think I have become old," Babar responded. The journalist was quick to argue that the workload is more compared to what it was before. "The workload is much more," he told the Pakistan skipper.

"I don't think so. If the load is more, then we will improve our fitness levels," Babar gave a firm reply.

Several former cricketers and experts have recently raised questions over the packed schedule of international teams arguing that it has made it difficult for players to play all three formats of the game. However, as far as Pakistan are concerned, they have only played 12 international matches so far in 2022.

Pakistan were recently in action against Sri Lanka on their tour of the Island nation and will now take on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series. They will then head to the UAE for the much-awaited Asia Cup where Babar & Co. will lock horns with Rohit Sharma-led India in their opening game of the tournament in Dubai on August 28.