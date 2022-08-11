Two Pakistani boxers mysteriously disappear in Birmingham after Commonwealth Games 2022

Representatives of the Pakistan Boxing Federation recently confirmed that two members of their team had gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Their absence was noted merely a couple of hours before the team was scheduled to head back home to Islamabad from the UK.

PBF secretary Nasir Tang recently offered fans some insight into the situation. He confirmed that Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah were the boxers in question. He further declared that their travel documents, including their passport, were still in the possession of the federation officials.

ALSO READ: In pics - Commonwealth Games 2022 concludes with glittery closing ceremony in Birmingham

Tang added that the federation officials were in contact with the relevant authorities and the Pakistan High Commission in the UK who have been informed about the boxers' mysterious disappearance. Tang admitted that their documents had been secured as per the standard operating procedure.

The Pakistan Olympic Association has set up a four-man committee to investigate the curious situation. The POA secretary also issued a statement addressing the issue: “We will not allow these boxers to tarnish the name of the country at any cost. British Police will soon find them.”

However, it is extremely interesting to note that this is not the first time a Pakistani athlete has disappeared while travelling overseas to represent the nation in an international athletic meet. Faizan Akbar, who represented the country at the FINA World Championships in Hungary, had also disappeared without a trace.

ALSO READ: From PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to mixed team's silver: How Indian shuttlers roared and inspired at CWG 2022

He vanished with his relevant travel documents and passport merely two hours after arriving in the country on June 18th, abandoning his 100m and 50m backstroke events, and remains untraceable to this day.

However, the disappearance of athletes is not something that the Pakistani contingent is dealing with exclusively. Ten members of the Sri Lankan squadron have also gone missing in Birmingham. Nine athletes, including judoka Chamila Dilani and wrestler Shanith Chathuranga, and Dilani's manager, Asela de Silva, disappeared shortly after the Games concluded.