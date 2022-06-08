'Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer': When Mithali Raj stumped a reporter with her response

Former Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj announced her decision to retire from international cricket on Wednesday (June 08). One of the greatest servants of Indian cricket, Raj is one of the most successful cricketers to have played for the Indian women's cricket team and is also regarded as an all-time great. In an illustrious career spanning over two decades, she won numerous matches and tournaments for India with her heroics with the bat.

Besides being one of the strongest pillars of the Indian batting line-up for a number of years in women's cricket, Raj was also an exceptional leader and holds the record for leading in most ODIs as captain in women's cricket history. She was a calm and composed leader both on and off the field and led the team from the front.

While she liked to stay away from the limelight during her playing days, Raj had once stumped a reporter with a brilliant response after being asked a rather sexist question. The incident happened during a press conference ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup in 2017 when Raj was the captain of the Indian team.

During the press conference, a reporter asked who was her favourite male cricketer. Raj was not at all impressed by the journalist's query and responded by asking him if he would ask a similar question to one of the male cricketers about their favourite female cricketers.

"I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is," Raj had said at the press conference.

Also Read: Mithali Raj's career in numbers - An undisputed legend of Indian cricket

One of the flagbearers of women's cricket in India, Raj's name has been synonymous with the women's game in the country. She is unarguably one of the biggest names in India's women's cricket history and has had the longest career in women's ODIs of over 22 years.

In the same press conference, Raj had also spoken about the difference of viewership and fan following in men's and women's cricket explaining how there was far less coverage for the women's game when compared to men's cricket.

"There's a lot of difference because we are not a regular on television. Now the BCCI has made an effort that the last two home series have been televised and social media has improved a lot of it but there is a still a lot of catch-up to do in terms of recognition," she said.

Also Read: Queen of women's cricket: Top 6 records held by Mithali Raj

Raj, who made his debut for India in an ODI against Ireland in the year 1999, she went on to play 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is in women's cricket. She amassed 699 runs in the longest format at an average of 43.68 and is the leading run-getter of all time in ODIs with 7805 runs in 232 matches at an average of over 50. She is also the leading run-getter for India in T20Is with 2364 runs at an average of over 37.