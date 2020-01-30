Djokovic overpowers Federer to enter Australian Open final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic easily beat Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal to enter semi-finals

Djokovic beat Federer in straight sets 7-6(7-1), 6-4, 6-3 to enter the finals of the tournament.

Djokovic kept Federer at bay throughout the match and although served lesser aces than the Swiss (15 against 11), the Serb held on to win the match effortlessly in the end.

Djokovic broke Federer on four occasions to clinch the three sets even as Federer failed to keep pace with the Serbian champion.

This was the duo's fiftieth clash. Federer, 38, had beaten 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday at Melbourne Park to set up a clash against Djokovic.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic who has been in fine form had beaten Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in the quarter-finals.