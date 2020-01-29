Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal to enter semi-finals

In an electrifying quarter-final match of the Australian Open on Wednesday, Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem knocked out world number 1 Rafael Nadal 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6).

Thiem booked a spot in the semi-finals as former champion Nadal crashed out.

The 26-year-old will face Alex Zverev for a place in the final, a match-up scarcely imaginable at the start of the tournament.

Thiem became only the second Austrian to reach the last four at Melbourne Park, following Thomas Muster's runs in 1989 and 1997.

(With inputs from Reuters)