Disgraced Barcelona star Dani Alves granted bail after rape conviction

Disgraced former Brazil footballer Dani Alves has been granted bail, a Barcelona court ruled on Wednesday. The court said Alves would be able to secure the conditional release after paying the $1.08 million bail bond fee.

The former Barcelona player will be coming out of jail after serving about a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year sentence for rape, handed to him last month.

The Brazilian had appealed the sentence and requested to be released on bail at a hearing, reiterating that he would not flee the country.

On Wednesday, the court read out the conditions for Alves' release which include relinquishing both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain as well as an obligation to appear before the court on a weekly basis.

Alves was handed the prison sentence last month after being found guilty in a December 2022 sexual assault case. He was also ordered to pay 50,000 Euros ($162,990) to the victim.

The second-most decorated footballer of all time in terms of trophies won, Alves was accused of raping a woman in the bathroom of Sutton Nightclub VIP section on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

"The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven," the Barcelona court ruled.

In total, the former fullback is also hit with a nine-and-a-half-year restraining order, as upon release, Alves will have to complete five years' worth of probation, per the court orders.

The victim, who testified behind a screen to protect her identity, said Alves had violently forced her to have sex in a private bathroom of the nightclub despite her begging him to release her, causing her "anguish and terror", prosecutors said.