'Would put my whole body in fire': Ex-wife defends Dani Alves amid sexual assault allegations

Dinorah Santana, the ex-wife and agent of Dani Alves has defended him after the Barcelona star was sent to prison on sexual assault charges. Santana said she was willing to put her entire body in 'fire' if it meant defending Alves' honour. "They are condemning Dani beforehand, without him having been tried. Dani would be incapable of dishonouring a woman. I was married to him for 10 years and I have known him for 22 years," Santana was quoted as saying by Spanish media outlets.

"I would put my whole body in fire for him," she added.

During their 10-year marriage, Santana and Alves had two children. Santana said nobody knew what was happening and that children were suffering seeing their father like this.

"We don't believe what's going on. It's unbelievable. Not even in the worst nightmare could we imagine something like this. We are not well. Neither me nor the children."

"The (children) struggle because they can't see Dani. We are scheduling the trip to go to Spain when the date of the hearing comes out."

Notably, Alves was arrested last month after a woman claimed that the former Juventus full-back sexually assaulted her at a city club in December last year.

According to Spanish media, the woman alleged that Alves touched her inappropriately beneath her underwear without her consent when she was with friends at the nightclub.

The incident took place on the intervening nights of December 30-31, 2022. Alves had been holidaying in Barcelona after returning from Qatar.

The 39-year-old defender has denied the allegations, despite confirming that he was present at the same club as the woman.

"I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone's space. I don’t know who this lady is...How could I do that to a woman? No."

The 39-year-old is currently in a Catalan jail after voluntarily handing himself to the police.

(With inputs from agencies)