Brazil defender Dani Alves detained over sexual assault allegations

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves was taken into police custody over sexual assault charges on Friday in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

The Brazil defender was called to the Barcelona police station where he was 'taken into custody' and will now be questioned by a judge, according to the spokesperson of Catalonia's regional police force.

It is unclear whether Alves will be let go after the hearing or will remain in police custody.

A woman had previously claimed that Alves sexually assaulted her at a city club last month.

According to Spanish media, the woman alleged that Alves touched her inappropriately beneath her underwear without her consent when she was with friends at the nightclub.

The incident took place on the intervening nights of December 30-31. Alves had been holidaying in Barcelona after returning from Qatar.

The 39-year-old defender has denied the allegations, despite confirming that he was present at the same club as the woman.

"I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone's space. I don’t know who this lady is...How could I do that to a woman? No."

After the allegations were reported, Catalonia's Supreme Court opened an investigation into the matter, earlier this month.

Alves was part of the Brazilian squad that made it to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Though Alves didn't get a lot of playing time, he became the oldest player to play at the World Cup when he captained the Seleção against Cameroon.

He also holds the record for the most trophies (43) won by a football player. Messi is behind him with 42 trophies to his name.

(With inputs from agencies)