Dani Alves rape case: Former Barcelona, Brazil great in more trouble as prosecutors to demand longer sentence

Former Brazil and Barcelona great Dani Alves could land in more trouble after the Spanish authorities have reportedly demanded a longer sentence for the defender in a rape case. Last week, Alves was found guilty of raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022. The player was sentenced for a four-and-a-half year which all but ended his football career despite having made the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alves to face more jail?

In sentencing him, the Barcelona court said: "The victim did not consent and there is evidence that, beyond the complainant's testimony, permits the rape to be considered proven.

"The court considers as proven the fact that the defendant abruptly grabbed the complainant, threw her to the ground and penetrated her vaginally, preventing her from moving, while the complainant said no and wanted to leave," it said. After serving his jail term, the 40-year-old football player was additionally given five years of probation and mandated to compensate the victim with 150,000 euros ($162,000).

The prosecution had requested a nine-year prison sentence, to be followed by ten years of probation.

Alves, one of the most decorated football players in history, claimed the relationship was consensual while playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

His attorneys declared they would file an appeal as soon as the punishment was given.

ALSO READ | IRE vs AFG: Ireland beat Afghanistan by six wickets to claim maiden Test victory

The victim, who testified behind a screen to protect her identity, said Alves had violently forced her to have sex in a private bathroom of the nightclub despite her begging him to release her, causing her "anguish and terror", prosecutors said. Later, when they returned to the nightclub, police officers informed the court about