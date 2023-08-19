'Disappointing,' says England batter Harry Brook after being snubbed from provisional ODI World Cup squad

England's one of the most talented young batsmen Harry Brook opened up about being snubbed from the defending champions' provisional world cup 2023 squad. The batsman, who was dropped after England Test skipper Ben Stokes reversed his ODI retirement, called his snubbing 'disappointing.'

“Obviously it’s disappointing but I can’t do anything about it now,” Brook said after the match between London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers during The Hundred. “You’ve just got to move on. I’m trying not to think about it anymore.”

“I’ve not had much conversation with Matthew [Mott] or Jos [Buttler]. They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time. He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can’t really complain, can I?” Brook added.

While Brook has played only three ODIs so far in his career, he is regarded as one of the best up and coming batsmen in England. The youngster also acknowledged the same and said that even though he has played a lot of T20 cricket, he remains inexperienced in terms of ODIs.

“I haven’t had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England,” Brook said, “and although I’ve played a lot of T20 cricket, I don’t know if I’ve done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect,” he said.

His replacement and England's 2019 world cup glory hero Stokes had announced the ODI retirement about an year ago citing workload. The allrounder, who will be playing as a pure batsman, has now decided to come out of it and play in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

The quadrennial tournament will begin on October 5 and England will enter as defending champions for the first time.

