Former Australia skipper TEARS into Ben Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play in World Cup

England Test captain Ben Stokes' decision to come out of ODI retirement is not going down well with former Australia skipper Tim Paine. Speaking on a podcast show, Paine criticised Stokes for 'picking where he wants to play' and pushing others down the peck.

Notably, Stokes had announced the ODI retirement about an year ago citing workload but has decided to come out of it and play in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The quadrennial tournament will begin on October 5 and England will enter as defending champions for the first time.

“Ben Stokes coming out of one day retirement, I found that interesting. It was a bit of, ‘Me, me, me’, there isn’t it? It was, ‘I’ll pick and I’ll choose where I want to play and when I want to play’, and, ‘I’ll play in the big tournaments,’” Paine said on SEN Tassie.

“The guys who played for 12 months, ‘Sorry, thanks. But can you go and sit on the bench because I want to play now?’.”

Stokes, who was instrumental in England's World Cup win in 2019, will be playing as a batsman only as confirmed by England selector Luke Wright. To get Stokes in the side, the spot of England's up and coming star Harry Brook looks the one to be sacrificed and Paine wasn't much convinced by that.

“I don’t know, he’s not bowling. Harry Brook or Ben Stokes? As a bat. It would be very close, very, very close,” said the former Aussie skipper.

The Kangaroo wicketkeeper-batsman, however, admitted that England will now enter the tournament as favorites along side host India.

“Probably (England are now favourites), them and India,” Paine said.

Speaking on Australia's chances, Paine said that the Kangaroos can also win if they get on a streak.

“I think the Aussies if they can get hot (they can also win).”

