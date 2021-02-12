'Difficult decision': England skipper Joe Root opts out of IPL 2021 auction

England skipper Joe Root on Friday said that he is "desperate" to play in cash-rich Indian Premier League, however, his commitment to England cricket remains a top priority.

Root opted out of this year's IPL auctions that were set to be held on February 18. "It was a very difficult decision," Root said on the eve of the second Test against India in Chennai starting Saturday.

"At some point in my career I am desperate to try and be a part of an IPL season and a few more beyond that. Something that I love to experience and love to be a part of."

Root is not a part of England's T20I squad in the on-going series against India and he has not ever featured in the T20 league.

"With the amount of international cricket and Test cricket, in particular, this year, I didn't feel it was the right time to throw all my energy into it which I think it deserves," said Root.

"And I don't think it would set English cricket up best with what's to come. Hopefully next year there will be an opportunity to potentially be a part of the IPL or at least be in the auctions."

