'Difficult decision': England skipper Joe Root opts out of IPL 2021 auction

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 12, 2021, 04.44 PM(IST)

England cricket team's captain Joe Root Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Root is not a part of England's T20I squad in the on-going series against India and he has not ever featured in the T20 league. 

England skipper Joe Root on Friday said that he is "desperate" to play in cash-rich Indian Premier League, however, his commitment to England cricket remains a top priority.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 auctions: 292 players, including 164 Indian cricketers shortlisted; check out the complete list

Root opted out of this year's IPL auctions that were set to be held on February 18. "It was a very difficult decision," Root said on the eve of the second Test against India in Chennai starting Saturday.

"At some point in my career I am desperate to try and be a part of an IPL season and a few more beyond that. Something that I love to experience and love to be a part of."

Root is not a part of England's T20I squad in the on-going series against India and he has not ever featured in the T20 league. 

"With the amount of international cricket and Test cricket, in particular, this year, I didn't feel it was the right time to throw all my energy into it which I think it deserves," said Root.

ALSO READ: Netizens puzzled post Sreesanth's exclusion from IPL auction; questions Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion

"And I don't think it would set English cricket up best with what's to come. Hopefully next year there will be an opportunity to potentially be a part of the IPL or at least be in the auctions."

IPL 2021 Auctions: 292 players have been shortlisted to go under auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League. These players have been picked from the initial list of 1,114 cricketers.

"Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav -- and eight overseas players -- Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket," BCCI's statement said.

12 overseas cricketers (no Indians) are there in the auction list with the base price Rs 1.5 crore. 11 players, including just two Indian players (Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav), in the list, will have the base price of Rs 1 crore. 

The statement released by BCCI read: "1,114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players."

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 12, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
105/4
(36.0 ov)
 VS
WI
409
(142.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 11, 2021 | 1st T20I
South Africa in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 169/6
VS
SA
166/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 05, 2021 | 1st Test
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
(95.5 ov) 337
(58.1 ov) 192
VS
ENG
578 (190.1 ov)
178 (46.3 ov)
England beat India by 227 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App