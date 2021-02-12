IPL 2021 auctions: 292 players, including 164 Indian cricketers shortlisted; checkout the complete list

IPL 2021 Auctions: 292 players have been shortlisted to go under auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League. These players have been picked from the initial list of 1,114 cricketers. The auction for IPL 2021 will be held on February 18 in Chennai.

The mini-auction for IPL 2021 will kick off from 3 pm IST.

"Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav -- and eight overseas players -- Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket," BCCI's statement said.

12 overseas cricketers (no Indians) are there in the auction list with the base price Rs 1.5 crore. 11 players, including just two Indian players (Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav), in the list, will have the base price of Rs 1 crore.

The statement released by BCCI read: "1,114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players."

"A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai," it said.

KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the highest purse (Rs 53.1 crore) after releasing big names like Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell

Dhoni's Chennai have a purse of Rs 22.7 purse and seven spots to fill. Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing campaign last year and have released Harbhajan and Jadhav.

Controversial India bowler Sreesanth missed out on the list, whereas, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar will go under the hammer for the base price of Rupees 20 lakhs.