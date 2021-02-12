Netizens puzzled post Sreesanth's exclusion from IPL auction; questions Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion

IPL 2021 Auctions: 292 players have been shortlisted to go under auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League. These players have been picked from the initial list of 1,114 cricketers. The auction for IPL 2021 will be held on February 18 in Chennai. However, some fans were hurt when Indian pacer S Sreesanth was not added in the revised auction list.

The 38-year-old bowler decided to register himself in this year's Indian Premier League auction and had set a base price of Rs 75 lakhs. Netizens had mixed reaction to Sreesanth being excluded from the list.

While some felt, it was the right decision to not include the controversial player, many believed that it was a wrong decision to not add the cricketer.

Looks like IPL teams have stayed away from Sreesanth. Hasn't made the shortlist for the IPL auctions. He was part of the long list. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 11, 2021 ×

No S Sreesanth in 292 players list for IPL 2021 Auction#IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/pLLfK2fYQN — Praveen Singh (@Praveen93718143) February 11, 2021 ×

BCCI seems so harsh on Sreesanth. — Nitin Menon (@NitinMenon15) February 11, 2021 ×

Some Twitteratis also compared Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion and Sreesanth being sidelined.

According to BCCI and IPL committee

Talent in

Arjun Tendulkar>>>> Sreesanth — AsrkHUTOSH🇮🇳 (@DhoniMeriJaan2) February 12, 2021 ×

Sreesanth OUT, Arjun Tendulkar IN!



🤔🤔 — Akhil Babu (@Akhil7Cena) February 12, 2021 ×

This is the reason politics destroy the game

Isn't #Sreesanth better than arjun Tendulkar,s.kaul, and a lot

This is the reason we are with 2wc and Australia with 5

India has got a big talent but due to politics a lot got rejected#IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuctions #INDvsENG #Cricket pic.twitter.com/C8nuSPAJAG — Abhishek (@Dinojam_9545677) February 12, 2021 ×

IF ARJUN TENDULKAR CAN COME IN THE LIST OF IPL PLAYERS. THEN WHY CANT SREESHANT CAN COME...WHAT A HEART 💔 .. — Nikhil Vishwakarma (@NikhilV28494311) February 12, 2021 ×

The Kerala-based player was a part of the Indian squad which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. However, in 2013, Sreesanth faced a major downfall during IPL season as he, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were banned from playing competitive cricket for life for allegedly being involved in spot-fixing.

Sreesanth's ban was reduced to seven years and he was allowed to play competitive cricket again after September 2020.