Netizens puzzled post Sreesanth's exclusion from IPL auction; questions Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 12, 2021, 02.18 PM(IST)

A Delhi Sessions court had in 2015 exonerated Sreesanth from the spot-fixing case. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

While some felt, it was the right decision to not include the controversial player, many believed that it was a wrong decision to not add the cricketer. 

IPL 2021 Auctions: 292 players have been shortlisted to go under auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League. These players have been picked from the initial list of 1,114 cricketers. The auction for IPL 2021 will be held on February 18 in Chennai. However, some fans were hurt when Indian pacer S Sreesanth was not added in the revised auction list. 

The 38-year-old bowler decided to register himself in this year's Indian Premier League auction and had set a base price of Rs 75 lakhs. Netizens had mixed reaction to Sreesanth being excluded from the list. 

While some felt, it was the right decision to not include the controversial player, many believed that it was a wrong decision to not add the cricketer. 

×
×
×
×

Some Twitteratis also compared Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion and Sreesanth being sidelined. 

×
×
×
×

The Kerala-based player was a part of the Indian squad which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. However, in 2013, Sreesanth faced a major downfall during IPL season as he, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were banned from playing competitive cricket for life for allegedly being involved in spot-fixing.

Sreesanth's ban was reduced to seven years and he was allowed to play competitive cricket again after September 2020.

