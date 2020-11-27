Diego Maradona was most human among all the gods: Martin Via to WION

Diego Maradona was laid to rest on the outskirts of Buenos Aires in the Bella Vista cemetery after a chaotic public event on Friday. While Maradona’s demise has left a huge void in the world of football, tributes continue to pour in for the 1986 World Cup-winner and a true legend of the game.

In an exclusive interaction with WION’s Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Argentina in India, Martin Via said that Maradona was the most human among all the Gods while adding he was a fallen angel, who produced magic with the ball and gave uncountable joyous moments.

“If you have followed the messages coming from Argentine. Something that impacted me was it was not grief, it was joy people were crying with love, singing his name, the chants. Everyone has been crying for the last two days but everyone is happy. Everyone is thanking Maradona for what he gave us. It is a sad day,” Martin Via told WION.

Thousands gathered outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires to catch a glimpse of Maradona’s coffin and paid their last respect to the great man, who spent the majority of his career playing for Napoli while taking the field for gigantic clubs like Barcelona and Sevilla.

“Where Maradona was born was part of a poor part of Buenos Aires. Maradona taught everyone if you have courage you can achieve anything. But he was outspoken and took on the power and was never afraid to speak. He was an important figure,” Martin Via further said.

Maradona’s demise sparked mourning around the world as millions took to social media and streets to express their grief on the passing away of arguably the greatest hero Argentina has ever produced.

When asked which shade of Maradona has left the most impact in Argentina – the footballer or the man who was engulfed in controversies and addiction issues – Martin Via beautifully summed up what Maradona means to the Argentine people.

“People remember two parts of Diego Maradona. Maradona the footballer, Maradona other man in his personal life. He lived many many lives. I remember my grandparent, who was quite attached to football. He could not talk about Maradona because he lived over the top life. He was a very good player but his life was different. We love Maradona because he is most human among all the gods. He is a fallen angel he represents humanity the one who produced magic with the ball and that man who suffered many problems in his life,” Martin Via added.

