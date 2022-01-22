Did Sourav Ganguly planned to send 'show-cause notice' to Virat Kohli? BCCI president breaks silence

The last few months have not been easy for Virat Kohli, who is no more the captain of the Indian team across all three formats after a public fallout with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The captaincy saga started when Kohli announced in September last year that he will be stepping down as the T20I captain of the team post the T20 World Cup 2021.

Kohli was later removed as the ODI captain as well despite having expressed his desire to continue leading India in Tests and ODIs. After being sacked as ODI captain, Kohli gave an explosive press conference ahead of India's tour of South Africa in December where he went on to counter some of the claims made by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli contradicted Ganguly's comments that he had been asked by the BCCI president to not give up T20I captaincy. He also revealed he was informed about his sacking as ODI captain only ninety minutes before the decision was made official. The selectors wanted to have only one white-ball captain for India which led to them removing Kohli as the ODI skipper.

Kohli left India's Test captaincy last week, a day after the team's 2-1 defeat against South Africa in the recently-concluded Test series. Just days after his decision to quit Test captaincy, reports emerged that all was not well between Kohli and the BCCI and that Ganguly had planned to send a 'show-cause' notice to Kohli after his explosive presser in December.

The report suggested that Ganguly was not happy with the comments made by Kohli in the presser. The BCCI president has finally broken his silence on the matter and dismissed the reports calling them fake. "Not true at all," Ganguly was quoted as saying to Indian Express on the reports of him planning a show-cause notice for Kohli.

Focus back on Virat Kohli the batter

After leaving captaincy across all formats of the game, the focus is bac on Kohli the batter. The former India skipper has not been on top of his game in international cricket for a while now and is still looking to find his old consistency back. Kohli, who hasn't scored an international ton since 2019, will be hoping to bounce back strongly and win matches for India as a batter going forward.