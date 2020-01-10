MS Dhoni may retire from ODIs soon: Ravi Shastri

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri revealed on Thursday that MS Dhoni may soon end his prolific ODI career, but may still be keen on playing T20Is.

Dhoni, who was deemed as 'Captain Cool', has not donned the Indian team Jersey since the semi-final defeat against New Zealand, where he was run out following a half-century. He went on to train with 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir for two weeks and missed the West Indies Series.

"He has finished (playing) test match cricket. In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket. At his age I think, the only format he will want to play is T20," Shastri told a TV news channel.

Also Read: Looking forward to seeing our Indian fans: David Warner ahead of ODI series

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains for the Indian team as he has led the Indian team to win every ICC trophy across the globe.

Ravi Shastri was looking forward to Dhoni's performance in the IPL that will help them set the tone on what Dhoni's future will look like.

"If he feels, when he comes back, that something is not right, he will quit...But if he has a cracking IPL season then, you know..." said Shastri.

He added that it's the selector's job in the end, and if he plays well in IPL he would put himself into the contention.

MS Dhoni has had one of the best ODI careers as an individual, scoring 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries with an average of 50.6.