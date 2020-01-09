Looking forward to seeing our Indian fans: David Warner ahead of ODI series

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against India, Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Thursday said that the entire side is looking forward to meeting their Indian fans.

Warner took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and captioned the post as: "India here we come!! It's going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans".

Warner had registered the second-highest score for an Australian batter in a Test match against Pakistan last year after scoring 335 at Adelaide.

He also scored a century in the second innings of the third Test against New Zealand.

Australia white-washed both New Zealand and Pakistan in the respective Test series. As a result, it moved to the second position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Australia will next take on India in a three-match ODI series.

The first game will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.