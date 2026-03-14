/Delhi Capitals’ Kevin Pietersen steps down as mentor ahead of IPL 2026

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has stepped down as mentor of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The 45-year-old had joined the Capitals as a mentor before the 2025 season, marking a return to the franchise where he once played during his cricket career. The 19th edition of the IPL is set to begin on Mar 28, but Pietersen announced that he cannot continue in the role because he does not have enough time to fulfil the responsibilities.

In a post on X, he said he would not be able to serve as Delhi’s mentor this season and wished the players good luck. However, he confirmed that fans will still see him during the tournament as part of the commentary team.

“I will not be able to serve as a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit the time that the role requires,” Pietersen wrote on X.

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“Wishing all the players the very best for this season! However, you will see me back in the commentary box! IPL is the best league in the world, and I can’t wait to see all of you very soon!” Pietersen added.

In the 2025 IPL season, Delhi Capitals had a mixed campaign, as the team finished fifth in the league stage and just missed out on the playoffs. They earned 15 points after winning seven matches, losing six and having one match washed out.

KL Rahul was the team’s top scorer with 539 runs, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav took the most wickets with 15. Even though the team showed good form at times, they struggled to stay consistent in important games.

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Before the 2026 auction, the Capitals decided to keep their main players, including Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc. They also added new players such as David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi and Kyle Jamieson to strengthen their batting and pace attack.