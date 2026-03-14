/Chinese GP: Kimi Antonelli sets new record as youngest pole sitter

Kimi Antonelli made history on Saturday (Mar 14) by becoming the youngest driver to take pole position for a full Formula One Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver set the fastest lap in qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. His lap was 0.222 seconds faster than his teammate George Russell, giving Mercedes the top two spots on the starting grid for Sunday’s race. Antonelli broke the previous record held by Sebastian Vettel, who was 21 when he earned his first pole position in 2008.

Lewis Hamilton qualified third for Ferrari, while Charles Leclerc will start fourth. This result gives Mercedes a strong advantage heading into the race and marks an impressive milestone early in Antonelli’s Formula One career.

Russell finished second despite facing problems in the final qualifying session. His car briefly lost battery power and gears, forcing him to stop on the track before returning to the pit lane. The Mercedes team quickly fixed the issue, allowing him to complete a fast lap and secure a front-row start.

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Antonelli’s pole lap was one of the key moments of the session, as he stayed calm under pressure and delivered a strong performance. It also added to Mercedes’ successful weekend, after Russell had earlier won the Sprint race in Shanghai.

Ferrari also showed good pace, with Hamilton in third and Leclerc in fourth. McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris qualified fifth and sixth. Pierre Gasly placed seventh for Alpine, ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull in eighth. Verstappen had a difficult session, while his teammate Isack Hadjar finished ninth. Haas driver Oliver Bearman rounded out the top ten.

Chinese Grand Prix: Qualifying Results

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 1:32.064

George Russell (Mercedes) - 1:32.286

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 1:32.415

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:32.428

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 1:32.550

Lando Norris (McLaren) - 1:32.608

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 1:32.873

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:33.002

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - 1:33.121

Oliver Bearman (Haas) - 1:33.292