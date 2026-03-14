/Pakistan Cricket Board set to take legal action over Blessing Muzarabani’s PSL exit to join Indian Premier League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to take legal action against Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani after he pulled out of a contract with Islamabad United for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to a report by GeoSuper. Muzarabani had signed with Islamabad United as a replacement for Shamar Joseph for the tournament, which will run from Mar 26 to May 3. However, he later decided to join Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who had been released earlier on the advice of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
According to the PCB, the 29-year-old breached his Pakistan Super League contract and the board has therefore begun legal proceedings against him. This is the second year in a row that a player who had agreed to play in the PSL chose to join an IPL team instead.
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Last season, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch was picked as a Diamond player by Peshawar Zalmi but later joined Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement in the IPL. After pulling out of the PSL, Bosch was banned from the league for one season, showing the PCB’s strict policy on contract breaches.
The PCB says its strong response is meant to protect the league and ensure teams are not affected when players break contracts. The situation also shows the growing competition between major T20 leagues around the world, especially when their schedules overlap and players receive attractive offers from different tournaments.