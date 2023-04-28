Delhi Capitals issue strict code of conduct after star player misbehaves with woman at party - Report

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has come up with a strict code of conduct guidelines for its players after a cricketer from the franchise misbehaved with a woman at a party, as per reports.

The code of conduct was issued after DC's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The incident of misbehaviour with the woman happened a few days before the win at a franchise party. But there are no details of the incident or mention of it in the code of conduct. The advisory also adds that fines and termination of contracts will be the punishments for breach of any kind. It has been done to protect the side's image.

Currently, DC is at the bottom position in the IPL 2023 points table. They have a total of four points after two wins and five losses in seven games. They will again take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on April 29.

Delhi endured a tough start to the IPL season having lost their opening five matches under the captaincy of David Warner. The side has now recovered well and have registered back-to-back wins to keep their hopes of a Playoff place alive. DC in seven matches have four points and are just four points adrift of fourth placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

If they can register another win they will go within two points of RCB and stand a chance to make the Playoffs. They will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi before they travel to Chennai to play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

While the name of the player was not revealed, the team will now look to the SRH game on Saturday with the big battle at the bottom of the league. A win for DC will see them get lifted from the basement of the IPL standings while a defeat at home could see their hopes of making the top take huge dents.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE