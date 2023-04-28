'None have spoken up': Vinesh Phogat launches scathing attack on Indian cricketers amid wrestlers vs WFI row

The top wrestlers of the country have been involved in an ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. It has created a lot of eyeballs in the past few days. It is to be noted that as many as seven female wrestlers, including a minor, have complained against Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment.

Thus, the protest has led to reactions from several athletes in the country. However, not many top Indian cricketers have given their response and their silence has not been well received by Vinesh Phogat. The World Championship medalist launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricketers and told the Indian Express, "The entire country worships cricket but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren’t saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party."

She further opined, "It’s not like we don’t have big athletes in our country. There are cricketers… During the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, they showed their support. Don’t we deserve even that much?"

Vinesh added, "You do come forward to congratulate us when we win something. Even the cricketers tweet when that happens. Abhi kya ho gaya? (What has happened now?) Are you so afraid of the system? Or maybe there’s something fishy going on there too? (Unke daal mein bhi kaala hai, yeh maan ke chale hum?)

We don’t know what they are afraid of. I understand that they may be concerned that this could affect their sponsorship and brand endorsement deals. Maybe that’s why they are afraid to associate themselves with athletes who are protesting. But it pains me."

Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, was one of the first cricketers to have reacted to the protests and backed the wrestlers, via a story on his Instagram account. On Friday (April 28), the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan also broke their silence, asking for justice to prevail at the earliest. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, etc. are yet to respond.