De Villiers, Maxwell star as RCB continue unbeaten show in IPL 2021; defeat KKR by 38 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday continued their unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the Virat Kohli-led outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. RCB have now won three matches on the trot in IPL 2021 while KKR have lost two and won one.

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell were the stars of the day for RCB as the duo smashed half-centuries to help the team post a mammoth total of 204/4 in 20 overs. Maxwell started the onslaught with a 49-ball 78 at a time when RCB were struggling at 9/2 on tricky batting conditions in Chennai. De Villiers stole the show as he closed the innings with some thunderous strokes all over the park at the Chepauk.

It was a tough outing for the KKR bowlers after Varun Chakaravarthy’s splendid start with the ball after he picked up two wickets in his very first over.

KKR enjoyed a brisk start, chasing 205. However, they lost opener Shubman Gill for 18 before Rahul Tripathi joined him after a 20-ball 25. Nitish Rana followed the duo soon after scoring 25.

Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik also failed to get it going and was sent packing for a five-ball two. While Shakib al Hasan and Eoin Morgan stitched a steady partnership, it failed to accelerate the run rate.

Big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell smoked a couple of sixes but it was too little too late for KKR as they fall short by 38 runs to succumb to their second defeat in IPL 2021.