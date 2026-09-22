/DDCA seeks BCCI probe after match-fixing allegations rock Delhi Premier League

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has written to the BCCI to probe allegations of corruption in the concluded season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2026). The DDCA has issued a statement saying it was premature to draw conclusions and to let the ‘respective authorities’ investigate the matter through established processes.

Delhi’s cricket authority released this statement hours after a Tehelka report quoted a former Ranji Trophy player claiming to have inside access to team information and the ability to facilitate spot-fixing in the DPL.

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"The Delhi and District Cricket Association has taken note of recent reports concerning irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL)," the DDCA said in its statement, without naming the individuals or team. "DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The association believes it would be inappropriate to conclude any individual, player or franchise based solely on such allegations.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes.

"DDCA believes it is important to distinguish between allegations and established facts and allow the due process to take its course. The association remains committed to safeguarding the integrity, credibility and reputation of cricket in Delhi."

Meanwhile, the game in question was the seventh match of DPL 2026, played between Central Delhi Kings and North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Former Ranji player Rachit Bhatia, on camera (during a sting operation), revealed that he shared valuable information even before the toss. He also claims to have fixed some Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches in IPL 2025, and been engaging in spot-fixing during the 2018-19 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His cricket record, however, suggests that Bhatia has played two T20s for Nagaland in that season, taking two wickets.

Vansh Bedi Connection

Unaware he was being recorded, Bhatia detailed his alleged past involvement in spot-fixing, mentioning that if either DPL or IPL matches were to be fixed, he would use the same CSK player (Vansh Bedi, who also plays in DPL) to obtain valuable information.

Vansh, who was picked by CSK for INR 55 lakh ahead of the 2025 auction, would face dire consequences if caught in any wrongdoing.

“He is in our team, he is fully part of it, and he has played for the state from here…If fingers are pointed at him and an investigation takes place, then if he has done something, he will face the consequences. And if he hasn't, he will come out clean,” Ashok Sharma, DDCA Director, said in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times (HT).