DC vs SRH: David Warner's 92* takes him to an elite list, overtakes Chris Gayle to have most T20 fifties

All eyes were on David Warner as the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) locked horns with the one-time winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 50 of the IPL 2022 edition, on Thursday evening (May 05), at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Playing against his old franchise SRH, many thought that the Aussie opener would be desperate to make a big mark versus the Orange Army. In last year's edition, Warner was removed from SRH captaincy and later dropped from the playing XI before being released prior to IPL 2022 mega auction. The Aussie didn't disappoint as he led the charge with the willow after Kane Williamson-led SRH opted to bowl first on Thursday evening.

Losing opener Mandeep Singh and Mitchell Marsh early, Warner stitched a valuable third-wicket stand with captain Pant (26) before he and Rovman Powell (35-ball 67 not out) propelled DC to a mammoth 206/3 in 20 overs. While Powell made heads turn in the death overs, ending with a strike rate of 191.43 with 6 sixes and 3 fours, Warner top-scored with a majestic 92 not out (off 58 deliveries, striking at 158.62). He took his time, played his shots in all parts of the ground and brought on some cheeky strokes as well to remain not out and overtake Universe Boss Chris Gayle in an elite list.

With another fifty, Warner now has most half-centuries in T20 cricket. Here's the top-five:

David Warner 89*

Chris Gayle 88

Virat Kohli 77

Aaron Finch 70

Rohit Sharma 69

In addition, the 35-year-old leads the list in the IPL with 54 fifties from 158 innings. Overall, Gayle remains at the top spot with most fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. The West Indian has 110 fifty-plus scores whereas Warner follows suit (97).

Riding on Warner and Powell's strokeplay, DC will like to beat SRH and add two more vital points in their kitty.