DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash?

Delhi Capitals (DC)'s camp has been hit by a string of COVID-19 cases ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh along with four members of the support staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week following which their game against PBKS was moved from Pune to Mumbai.

The match was earlier scheduled to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune but will now be staged at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The emergence of COVID-19 cases in the camp has resulted in chaos for Delhi Capitals but the Rishabh Pant-led side will be looking to keep everything aside and aim to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 20).

Many believed the game might get postponed after the emergence of COVID-19 cases but all other players and support staff barring the five members have returned negative results in the RT-PCR tests conducted on Tuesday. Another round of tests was conducted on Wednesday ahead of the game.

Delhi Capitals have not had the best possible start to their campaign in IPL 2022 as they have managed only two wins so far in their first five matches. They lost by 16 runs against RCB in their last game and will be looking to return to winning ways. While Marsh's absence will be felt, their middle order has failed to fire consistently this season which is a huge concern for the team.

Also Read: Virat Kohli is overcooked, if anyone needs a break it's him: Ravi Shastri on RCB star's woeful form

The likes of Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Rovman Powell will have to step up against Punjab Kings to help DC finish strongly with the bat. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have managed three wins in their first six matches this season and have stuck with an aggressive approach with the bat in almost every game.

Punjab's death bowling along with a fragile middle-order are their biggest concerns this season. Skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed his side's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be back to lead again and will hope to help the team bounce back to winning ways after a defeat in their last outing.

Also Read: Might have to get umpire a beer: RCB pacer Hazlewood on Marcus Stoinis-wide ball incident vs LSG

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 prediction:

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are heading into the game on the back of respective defeats in their last game and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they lock horns against each other. Struck with COVID-19 and momentum not on their side, DC will find it difficult to stop a high-flying Punjab Kings batting line-up. Punjab Kings are likely to win tonight's clash at the Brabourne Stadium.