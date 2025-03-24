DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 on March 24. This match is set to be an exciting encounter as both teams will be looking to secure a crucial win in the tournament. DC will be keen to make the most of their home advantage, while LSG will look to continue their strong form with their dynamic squad.

Advertisment

In their last encounter in IPL 2024, DC managed to pull off a competitive performance, but they will need to perform better if they aim to defeat LSG. The battle of the two talented teams will be one to watch, with key players from both sides playing crucial roles.

Also read: IPL 2025 | Battle of Kings vs Titans: Iyer’s Punjab takes on Gill’s Gujarat

DC vs LSG IPL 2025: Live Streaming Details

Advertisment

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the DC vs LSG IPL match:

When is the DC vs LSG IPL match? Date

The DC vs LSG IPL match will be played on March 24, 2025.

Advertisment

Where is the DC vs LSG IPL match being played?

The match will be hosted at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time will the DC vs LSG IPL match start?

The DC vs LSG IPL match will commence at 07:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the DC vs LSG IPL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the DC vs LSG IPL match will be available on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD).

How can I watch the DC vs LSG IPL match online?

The DC vs LSG IPL match will be available for live streaming on Jio Hotstar in India.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

(Impact Sub: Karun Nair/Mohit Sharma)

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph

(Impact Sub: Akash Singh/Shahbaz Ahmed/Manimaran Siddarth)