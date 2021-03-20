'Dawid Malan himself wasn't aware': Deep Dasgupta on Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal

Indian young gun Suryakumar Yadav's stunning innings of 57 runs off 31 balls came to a controversial end after Dawid Malan took the catch in the deep. The replay, however, indicated that the ball might have hit the ground.

As the soft signal was given out, the third umpire did not overturn the decision due to a lack of conclusive evidence. The decision became a topic of decision for many.

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta opined on the incident as he said that there was conclusive video proof that the ball had touched the ground.

"Fundamentally, what you are doing is telling the world that the on-field umpire is still the boss. He is the authority figure on the field. I am completely fine with that. But the other important thing, it's very difficult for an onfield umpire to figure out whether that was out or not out as you mentioned 40, 50, 60 yards from where they are," Deep Dasgupta said while speaking to Sports Today on Friday.

"It's very difficult. Someone who has taken the catch, Dawid Malan himself wasn't aware whether he had taken it legally or not. I think Virat mentioned and a few of us mentioned on-air as well, I think for a situation like this the umpire should have the option of saying you know what I am sorry but it's not possible for me to figure out whether it was out or not and then pass it on to the third umpire, it shouldn't be mandatory of umpires in these cases to kind of come up with the soft decision or soft signal," Dasgupta added.

"Even though the umpire said that the soft signal was out, I personally think that the video proof that we saw was conclusive enough to say that the ball had touched the ground. So even though the soft signal was out, I think the ball had touched the ground. I think that those pictures there were conclusive enough to kind of say it was not out," Dasgupta further said.

India will now lock horns with England for the series finale on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.