Netizens hammer third-umpire after Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal - Watch

Controversy erupted during the fourth T20I between India and England following the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav after third umpire gave him out despite the slow-motion replays suggesting that the ball had touched the ground.

The incident happened in the 14th over of India's innings when Suryakumar was looking set on the crease with a 30-ball 57. Sam Curran bowled a full delivery as SKY went for a ramp in a bid to clear the fine-leg boundary.

However, he didn't get the cleanest of connection as Dawid Malan dived to take the catch. The on-field umpire Anantha Padmanabhan gave the soft-signal as out and referred the decision to the third umpire Virender Sharma.

The third umpire went through slow-motion replays multiple times and the front angle suggested that the ball had touched the ground in between Malan's fingers. However, the third umpire thought the replays were inconclusive and went with the on-field decision.

From former cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer to high-profile celebrities, everyone took to Twitter to congratulate Suryakumar on a fantastic maiden half-century while slamming the decision by the third umpire.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian and third overall cricketer to smash the first ball in T20 international for a six. Suryakumar hooked pacer Jofra Archer for a six after coming on to bat at number three in the fourth T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India would be looking to level the series with England leading it 2-1 after the end of three T20Is.

