/David Warner convicted in drink-driving case; Sydney Thunder captaincy hangs in balance

Former Australia opening batter David Warner has been convicted and fined $1066 on Tuesday (Aug 18) for a mid-range drink-driving he had pleaded guilty to last month. Along with the fine, the court also mandated installing an interlock device in his car which prevents the vehicle from starting if it detects alcohol in the driver's system. The incident happened in the New South Wales (NSW) during Easter Sunday. Incidentally, Warner also captains the Sydney Thunder in BBL, managed by NSW Cricket, which is a state partner his campaign against drink and drive.

David Warner's drink-drive case timeline

Warner was at home in Australia on break from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during Easter. He had gone out to a function along with family including kids. The batter decided to drive his family home from the function where he had had three glasses of wine.

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Upon noticing a breath-testing site, Warner tried to switch seats with a female co-passenger after stopping short. The police later identified him as the driver and the batter co-operated thereafter. Warner eventually pleaded guilty to the offence last month.

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Announcing her decision to convict batter, Judge Clare Farnan said: "I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to reoffend. [But] regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in NSW."

In her order, Judge Farnan also directed Warner to get an interlock device fitted in the car for an year which will prevent the vehicle from starting if there's alcohol present in the driver's system.

What next for Warner?

The incident, as Warner's lawyer Awais Ahmad said, has had "the consequences of which are profound and Commercial opportunities [are] being affected."

NSW Cricket also acknowledged the judgement on the matter and a spokesperson said: "We continue to take this incident seriously, including educating all players on the importance of safe driving."