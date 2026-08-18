/IND vs SL: Chandimal taken to hospital for scans after injuring neck and shoulder during fielding

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal has been taken to the hospital for the precautionary scans after injuring himself during the fourth day (Aug 18) of the ongoing first Test against India at Galle. He was replaced by substitute fielder Pasindu Sooriyabandara on the field. Chandimal suffered the injury during fourth over of the day's play when he tried to stop a boundary from KL Rahul. He did manage to save two runs but injured his neck and shoulder in the process. He was attended by the team medical staff before gingerly walking off the ground.

How did Dinesh Chandimal get injured?

Rahul played a shot towards square leg region, which Chandimal ran to cut off from deep midwicket area, where he was stationed. He got to the ball in time, but tumbled legs over torso with his neck and shoulder getting in a bind under him. The fielder immediately collapsed on the sidelines as players and medical staff rushed towards him.

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He looked to be in serious discomfort while being attended by the team physio. He eventually got up on his feet and walked towards the dressing room but not entirely comfortable. Sri Lanka Cricket decided to send him to the hospital for the precautionary scans for the injuries.

What happens if Chandimal can no longer take part in the Test?