David Warner comes up with hilarious response as Rohit Sharma flaunts India's T20 World Cup jersey

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen flaunting the team's new jersey for T20 World Cup 2021. In the video shared by Rohit on his Instagram account, the Hitman can be seen slipping into his new jersey ahead of the start of their campaign.

India have already kicked off their preparations for the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win against England in their first warm-up game and will open their campaign against Pakistan on October 24. India are scheduled to play two warm-up matches before locking horns with Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

Excited to wear the new Indian jersey ahead of their warm-up game against England which concluded on Monday (October 18), Rohit was seen flaunting his Indian jersey in his hotel room in the UAE. “Jumping into my India Blue,” Rohit captioned the post.

The video soon went viral among fans with some cricketers also reacting to the Hitman's post. Australian batter David Warner also came up with hilarious response to Rohit's video and compared it to his TikTok videos. Warner is popular among fans for his hilarious TikTok videos.

“You copying my Tiktok,” Warner wrote in the comments section along with three laughing emojis. Check out Warner's comment on Rohit's post -

Rohit did not feature in India's warm-up game against England on Monday. Batting first, England rode on Jonny Bairstow's 49 and Moeen Ali's 20-ball 43 to post a strong total of 188 runs on the board in 20 overs. However, India chased down the target with an over to spare.

Ishan Kishan played a fabulous knock of 46-ball 70 while KL Rahul scored a magnificent 51 off 24 balls to prpoel India to a comfortable win and get their preparations off to a perfect start in the T20 World Cup 2021. India will now face Australia in their second warm-up fixture on Tuesday (October 20).